GORHAM – Robert “Bob” D. Cotta, 54, husband of Amy, passed away April 25, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 1, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., noon, followed by a 12 p.m., noon funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.maineufneral.com

