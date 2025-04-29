WINDHAM – Scott “Scotty” Lombardi,69 of Portland died on Sunday April 13, 2025, at the Gosnell House. He was born in Portland and attended Deering High School. He was well known for his towing career and his endless jokes! He was also a welder and a boilermaker. He was the son of Anothony and Dorothy Lombardi. He leaves his son Anthony Lombardi and partner Carrie Menard of Windham, his daughter Miley Lombardi of Falmouth and his granddaughter Peytin Lombardi of Windham. His siblings, Lesli Potter of Portland, Michael Angelo of Limerick and Linda Woods of Westbrook. There will be a private burial service and a celebration of life at a later date.

