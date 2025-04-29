STOW – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sheryl Thompson Carrier, 79, on Friday, April 25, 2025. The strong and beloved family matriarch was born on the farm in Denmark, Maine, during the “Great Blizzard” on January 16, 1946, to Ralph and Violetta (Valladares) Thompson, becoming the younger sister to Richard “Dick” Thompson. Sheryl was a pillar of strength, wisdom, and unwavering love for the Carrier family who lived a life dedicated to family and community. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and business founder, she always put the needs of others before her own.

As if taken from a Hallmark Movie, the Carrier legacy began when a young Grafton Carrier immediately fell in love when he spotted Sheryl, with her gorgeous dimples, setting up the window display of a small Fryeburg clothing store. Shortly after that, Bud and Mimi married on June 11, 1966. That union led to a family and the start of G.B. Carrier Corporation, which, largely because of Sheryl’s support and work, became a pillar of the North Conway business community.

While growing their business, Sheryl and Bud raised their family and purchased a small camp on Kezar Lake, turning it into “camp,” a.k.a Carrierville, a place welcome to all. Never letting the demands of growing and running the business interfere, Sheryl remained steadfast in her focus on the importance of family and friends, leading to her being affectionately known as “Mimi.” Her generosity and hospitality were felt by all, and her epic Saturday morning pancake and bacon breakfasts, summer potato salad, and Millionare’s Pie became favorites to all.

Ever the creative thinker, Sheryl never faced a challenge she couldn’t resolve. When the family dog delivered an unplanned litter of seven, she visited John Fuller Elementary School with a station wagon full of puppies for show-and-tell. (She went home with an empty station wagon.)

Among her numerous accomplishments, Sheryl was the president of the North Conway Community Center Board, member of the Eastern Star, a Cub Scout Den Leader, and a generous supporter of youth sports athletic boosters, various charities, and other programs her children and grandchildren participated in.

Sheryl was predeceased by her parents, brother, and infant son Grafton Dean. In addition to Grafton “Bud” Carrier, the love of her life and devoted husband of almost 59 years, she leaves her son Grant Carrier and his wife Lauren of Gorham, daughter Paige Wales of North Conway, N.H., son Greyson Carrier and his wife Anjanette of Center Conway, N.H., grandchildren Campbell, Bowen and Tatum, Dean and Beck, Grier, great-grandson Axel, sister-in-law Carolee Foster and her family, sister-in-law Hazel Thompson, and numerous relatives and extended family throughout the Mount Washington Valley and Fryeburg area.

Sheryl will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and her legacy of love and devotion to family will endure in the hearts of her family forever. She will be lovingly remembered looking down at us all through her sparkling hazel eyes.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 4-7 p.m., at the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. A celebration of life is planned for June 7, 2025, at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. The family invites you to share memories and stories through Wood Funeral Home at http://www.woodfuneralhome.org

Copy the Story Link