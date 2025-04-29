PALERMO — The death of a 56-year-old man earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

State troopers found Robert Bruso of Palermo dead outside during a welfare check April 19 at 128 Boots and Saddle Road in Palermo around 10:30 a.m., the Maine State Police said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Major crimes detectives determined the death to be suspicious, state police said.

An autopsy later conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death a homicide, police said. The cause of death was being withheld from the public as of Tuesday.

Police say they believe there is no known danger to the public.

They are also looking for Bruso’s dog, a golden retriever named Lenny. Anyone with information about Lenny or who has seen a golden retriever around Route 3 in Palermo near Boots and Saddle Road or Level Hill Road is asked to call 207-624-7076.

