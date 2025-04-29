FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots released veteran long snapper Joe Cardona on Tuesday, ending their relationship with their longest-tenured player and the last who played for the team in its most recent Super Bowl.

Cardona, 33, spent 10 seasons with New England after being drafted in the fifth round in 2015 out of Navy. He played in 160 regular-season games and 13 playoff games, winning Super Bowl rings in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

He is the second Patriots veteran to be released this offseason. New England parted ways with center David Andrews last month.

The Patriots hinted a change could be coming at long snapper when they drafted Julian Ashby out of Vanderbilt last week.

