The Portland Sea Dogs hit three home runs and Ronald Rosario drove in three runs in a 9-5 Eastern League victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Portland took the lead in the second inning when Tyler Miller blasted his fifth home run of the season with a runner aboard. Two batters later, Caden Rose slugged his first home run of the season.

The Sea Dogs added three runs in the third, capped by Rosario’s two-run single.

Mikey Romero homered during Portland’s two-run eighth inning.

Ahbram Liendo and Blaze Jordan each went 3 for 4.

