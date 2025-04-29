Food pantries in South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth are combining their efforts for a tri-community food drive on Saturday, May 3.

The South Portland Food Cupboard, Scarborough Food Pantry and Judy’s Pantry in Cape Elizabeth have provided mutual support and partnered on food drives over the years, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a wave of Mainers looking for help.

That wave continues to surge.

In fiscal year 2022, the South Portland Food Cupboard served families 4,248 times, which leaped to 5,299 times the next year, and roughly 6,500 times the following year.

The pantry has served families 5,335 times in the past nine months, on pace for over 7,000 by the end of this fiscal year.

“Dropping off a couple of extra canned goods might not seem like a big deal or all that impactful,” said Dwayne Hopkins, director of the Food Cupboard. “But if each of our 55,000 neighbors in South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, and Scarborough gave a couple of extra cans or boxes of food, you’re talking 100,000 items that our three pantries can distribute to hundreds of neighbors in need. That is super impactful.”

The Scarborough Food Pantry is beginning to see a lot of new faces.

“More housing is going up in Scarborough,” said Parenteau. “More people are closer to us.”

Meanwhile, Judy’s Pantry has also seen higher demand, spurring the organization to ease the requirements for its services.

“If you have a need, we’re happy to help. That’s our motto,” said Beth Owens of Judy’s Pantry.

The drive comes at a time when pantries are facing cuts in federal funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month that it is cutting the amount of food distributed through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides U.S.-grown food to participating states.

Liane Giambalvo, a volunteer at the Scarborough Food Pantry, said she attended a meeting on Tuesday at Wayside Food Programs in Portland about the cuts to learn more.

“Some of the farms in Maine are going to be affected that way because they won’t be receiving the money they did in the past to help out food pantries. The money that we got from the USDA is also scheduled to be cut back,” Giambalvo said. “They haven’t hit yet, but certainly will over the next few months.”

Hopkins said the pantries have a mission to uphold, and they need the community’s help to continue to deliver.

“We are committed to providing the same level of service to our recipients, regardless of government cuts in food programs,” he said. “To do so, we need your help. This pop-up food drive, along with your support, will provide certainty for those in need of services provided by local food pantries.”

The three-pantry drive is hosted in partnership with three municipalities’ respective police departments and Scarborough-based nonprofit organization Project GRACE.

Those partnerships have been long-lasting, as well.

“Any time we’ve contacted the police department, they have always been so positive,” said Owens.

The Scarborough Police Department participates in the national Volunteers in Police Service initiative.

“The Scarborough VIPS and police department are proud to lend a helping hand for this worthwhile cause,” said Community Resource Officer Eric Greenleaf. “As a community police officer, this is one of the many ways myself and the VIPS can foster positive relationships between the police and the community.”

Owens is also grateful for its partnership with Project GRACE over the years. She described the organization’s Executive Director Steffi Cox as “a wonderful igniter in these three communities” through the organization’s support of the food pantries as well as their many other initiatives.

“We’re helping the pantries with this three-town food drive because the three pantries work together to feed our three communities,” Cox said. “We are glad to help give lift to this collaborative effort that is so timely.”

“An opportunity for neighbors to help each other through a simple but impactful activity is just what we need right now,” added Bert Follansbee, president of the Project GRACE board of directors. “Let’s make life a little easier for someone struggling with basic necessities; everyone will benefit.”

Food drives like this are essential, Parenteau said.

“They are such an important aspect for our customers because we can’t possibly buy everything we need,” she said. “When people contribute even a few cans of vegetables or a box of cereal, it makes a huge difference.”

Food items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday at three locations: South Portland Police Station at 30 Anthoine St.; Scarborough Public Safety Building at 295 Route 1; and Cape Elizabeth IGA at 339 Ocean House Road.

For more information, visit the food drive’s website, fooddrivemaine.weebly.com.

