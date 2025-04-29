As a junior at Scarborough High School who is starting to consider college options, the idea of studying abroad, particularly in the Netherlands, piqued my interest.

I have a European passport, as my father is from the Netherlands, allowing me to have a reduced tuition fee if I decide to study anywhere in Europe. I was particularly attracted to studying in the Netherlands as I appreciate that the Dutch government makes a real effort to ensure that students can access affordable higher education.

“Start planning early. Universities outside the U.S. can have a different timeline, and the process is different from the U.S. (not any more difficult),” said Scott Harris, a student adviser at Scarborough High School. “Look into programs that match your academic goals, and make sure you understand the costs, credits, and visa requirements. Be open-minded and ready to step out of your comfort zone.”

During my brief visit, I toured Maastricht University, Leiden University College, Amsterdam University College and Utrecht University College. Something I discovered while abroad was that the Netherlands has “university colleges” which mimic the liberal arts programs offered in the U.S and are more appealing to international students as they offer more English-taught courses.

The average yearly cost of studying in the Netherlands for an international student ranges from €9,000–€20,000 per year,​ considering tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance, books, visa/residence permit, and living expenses. The Netherlands has an extensive public transportation system that is interconnected with other European nations. This relatively cost-effective mode of transportation can enable students to have many unique experiences as it provides cool opportunities to travel not only within the country, but also other countries.

Attending college abroad can allow you the opportunity to have a unique experience. “Studying abroad can provide students a unique opportunity as it lets you experience new cultures, where you are part of the community, and not a sightseer,” Harris said. “You gain a global perspective, grow more independent, and often learn just as much outside the classroom as you do in it. It’s also a chance to build international friendships, explore different academic styles, and discover new perspectives.”

Ren Ciara Oenema is a student at Scarborough High School. This article was submitted as part of the school’s Extended Learning Opportunity program.

