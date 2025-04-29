South Portland police arrested two 18-year-old Portland men and charged them with felony robbery, aggravated assault and theft last week, days after a reported incident at Bug Light Park.

Officers arrested the duo during coordinated searches April 23, the South Portland Police Department said in a written statement Tuesday. That department, alongside members of Portland Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants on Washington Avenue, Harris Avenue and “at a local college.”

The exact locations of each suspect’s arrest were not immediately clear.

Both men were held at Cumberland County Jail before being arraigned Friday, the department said. Though they face the same charges, one was released on $1,000 bail and the other on $300 bail — both reduced from $10,000.

Police originally responded to a reported assault late April 20, Easter Sunday. Officers later learned that two people had reportedly been robbed by another pair, who also took their property. All four knew one another, the department said.

One of the men flashed a handgun. Though he did not fire it, he used the gun to strike one of the victims, who was treated for minor injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Police later determined the gun to be stolen. An investigation into that theft is ongoing, the department said.

“Police believe this to be a standalone incident not related to any other recent crime,” the department said.

