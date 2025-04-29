University of Maine senior wide receiver Montigo Moss has accepted an invitation to the Minnesota Vikings rookie camp.

Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, had career highs in receptions (61), receiving yards (722) and touchdowns (7) during the 2024 season. He was named to the Colonial Athletic Association third team.

During his career with the Black Bears, Moss caught 143 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 46 games.

