Plant sale – Saturday, May 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library Lawn, 71 South St., Gorham. Women’s Club third annual sale.
Craft sale – Saturday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Standish Municipal Building, 175 Northeast Road, Standish, to benefit Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford scholarship fundraiser.
Scout community rummage sale – Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 73.
Spring fair – Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, First Parish Church, 1 Church St., Gorham. Plants, books, baked goods, puzzles and board games, new garden and camp shop, and jewelry.
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.