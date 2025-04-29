Gray bean supper – Saturday, May 3, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, a variety of casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. All-you-can-eat. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, May 3, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert. All proceeds benefit maintaining the one-room school. $10, $5 under 12.

Free weekly community meal – Wednesday, May 7, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Program. Some evenings with live music.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 7, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, May 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, Italian bread and pie. $10, $5 under 12. Takeout available; order by calling 854-9157.

Buxton takeout lunch – Wednesday, May 14, Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Chicken noodle soup or corn chowder with choice of ham salad sandwich or turkey veggie casserole. $10; place order by May 9 by calling 929-5555 or email judysjul@gmail.com.

