Hear about ‘Sutton Tales’

Local author Larry Dyhrberg is hosting a free book launch and discussion from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. An engaging afternoon of live readings is promised as the center celebrates the release of his latest book, “Sutton Tales,” a fiction story inspired by Westbrook.

According to an announcement, “‘Sutton Tales’ traces the paths of Hélène Honoré Levesque and Gilbert Jenkins, two young Maine mill towners, across the arc of the 20th century. Hélène and Gilbert grow through the challenges and successes of life in their close-knit town on the banks of the Nine Falls River, even as the world that they know changes on the rapids of modern American life.”

Dyhrberg taught history from 1964 to 2012, spending 33 of those years at Westbrook High School. He resides on the family farm in Falmouth, where he takes on the role of a stay-at-home husband for his wife, Michelle, and their dog, Chaussette. His enthusiasm for writing has been fueled over the years by the encouragement and insightful feedback from his fellow fiction workshop participants at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Experience Jane’s Walk in Westbrook

Learn about Westbrook’s history including “Saccarappa Lands and Waters” in a Jane’s Walk, sponsored by Discover Downtown Westbrook, with several walks scheduled throughout the day on Saturday, May 3.

Advertisement

For more information, visit downtownwestbrook.com/janes-walks.

Jane’s Walk is “a global festival of free, volunteer-led walking conversations inspired by community activist Jane Jacobs,” according to janeswalkme.org.

Historical walk with Sanphy

Westbrook historian and former Mayor Michael Sanphy will lead a walk through the city’s Cumberland Mills Historic District, organized by the Westbrook Historical Society, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at the society in the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The district includes the Nathan Harris House on Main Street that dates back to 195 years ago.

The walk will begin in the parking lot at the Warren Outdoor Recreation Area on Main Street.

Advertisement

Free fish talk

Friends of the Presumpscot River are hosting a free talk with biologist Ciaran Shaughnessy about the anadromous fish of the river, 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, on Zoom.

Shaughnessy is a biologist studying the ecology, evolution and physiology of fishes.

The event is free and registration is not required. To attend, visit the Friends’ Facebook page for the Zoom link.

Free senior activities

The Community Center, 426 Bridge St., has activities for senior citizens, 1 to 3 p.m. weekly in the Redwood Room.

For more information, contact John Lee at 854-0676 or email jlee@westbrook.me.us.

Copy the Story Link