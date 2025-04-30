Bates College has hired Stacey Bunting as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.
Bunting will begin the role July 1. She replaces Jason Fein, who stepped down from the position in December.
“Bates is a place where excellence in academics, athletics, and recreation is not just valued, it is woven into the very fabric of campus life,” Bunting said in a news release. “The work we do is a privilege, and I am energized by the passion and spirit that define this campus.”
Bunting comes to Lewiston from Princeton University, where she is the senior associate director of athletics for external relations. She also has experience at the University of Delaware and the University of Miami, her alma mater.
“Stacey is a smart, dynamic and thoughtful leader,” John Mack, the director of athletics at Princeton, said in the news release. “… Simply put, Bates has hired a winner.”
Bunting was chosen to lead the Bobcats athletic department after a national search overseen by a committee of Bates faculty, staff and students.
Fein had served as Bates College’s athletic director since 2017.
“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the director of athletics at Bates College,” Fein said in a December news release. “Working alongside and advocating for our exceptional student-athletes, coaches, and staff has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. It’s been a challenging year personally, and while this decision was certainly not an easy one, it is the right time for me to focus on my family. I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished and I look forward to supporting the program’s continued success.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.