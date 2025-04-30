Benny’s is scheduled to open in Portland’s Arts District in mid-May.

The restaurant is the latest concept by Josh Sobel, who owns Philadelphia-style Ramona’s sandwich shop on Washington Avenue.

The menu will combine Philadelphia-inspired Italian comfort food with “Maine’s hospitality and passion for good drinks and good company,” according to a news release. Dinner items include soft pretzel garlic knots, stuffed peppers, linguini with clams, and eggplant Parmesan (entrees from $16 to $25). Lunch will feature hoagies, cheesesteaks and more.

One wall at Benny’s will be devoted to 1970s- and ’80s-era Philadelphia sports memorabilia.

“The energy and passion behind Philly’s food and sports culture have always been a huge inspiration for me,” Sobel is quoted as saying in the release. “Benny’s is our way of bringing more of that spirit to Portland — great food, a fun vibe, and a sense of community.”

For a short spell, Benny’s, at 545 Congress St. in the space that was home to Broken Arrow, will be open for dinner only. Later in May, its days and hours will expand to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

