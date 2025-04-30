TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit a game-ending, bases-loaded single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 in Lucas Giolito’s return on Wednesday night, stopping a three-game losing streak.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started the 10th as the automatic runner on second, Justin Slaten (0-1) intentionally walked Daulton Varsho and George Springer with one out and Kirk singled to left.
Jeff Hoffman (3-0) struck out three in two hitless innings.
Anthony Santander tied the score in the seventh with his fourth home run this season, a three-run drive off Garrett Whitlock.
Kirk and Varsho started the rebound from a 6-0 deficit with back-to-back homers in the sixth off Giolito, who made his Red Sox debut more than 15 months after signing a $38.5 million, two-year contract. Giolito didn’t pitch last season because of a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, then had been sidelined since spring training due to a strained left hamstring.
Toronto began the night with 16 homers, 29th among the 30 teams, and hit three homers in a game for the first time this season.
Yariel Rodríguez’s run-scoring balk and Alex Bregman’s seventh homer built a 2-0 lead in the first, and Jarren Duran hit an RBI single in the second and scored on Rafael Devers’ double. Carlos Narváez stretched the lead to 6-0 with a two-run homer off Chad Green in the sixth.
KEY MOMENT
Kirk lined a single over Jarren Duran to end the game.
KEY STAT
Toronto scored more than four runs for the first time since a 6-3 win over Atlanta on April 15.
