Fiddlers played on Brunswick’s Maine Street as customers trickled into Gelato Fiasco around lunchtime on Wednesday to enjoy a sweet treat for a good cause.

Gelato Fiasco donated $2 to the Brunswick Area Teen Center for every dish, cone, pint or coffee sold for the entire day Wednesday. Raffles sponsored by local businesses also drove donations.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Taylor Carter, Teen Center director.

During Scoop-a-Thon, customers can “buy an ice cream and feed kids,” Carter said. The fundraiser allows the Teen Center to help kids free of charge, offering programming and distributing roughly 30 meals per day.

Gelato Fiasco has hosted the Teen Center Scoop-a-Thon since 2009. The local business also regularly holds “scooping for the community” events for various causes.

“Our goal is to help on the financial side with the donation, but beyond that, we also love providing a space where supporters in the community can get together to celebrate and build this program,” said Bobby Guerette, Gelato Fiasco’s marketing director.

Advertisement

Each Scoop-a-Thon has featured “celebrity scoopers” who get behind the counter and serve up gelato during their assigned time slots.

This year’s celebrity scoopers included business owners, teachers and administrators, Bowdoin College staff, and Brunswick town officials.

“When we get people involved from all different sections of the community, they’re likely to bring in their family and friends and co-workers, and so it just creates a much larger and more dynamic event,” Guerette said of the scoopers.

The day kicked off with scoopers from local businesses and the Unitarian Universalist Church. Brunswick School Department Superintendent Phil Potenziano was scheduled to pick up the scoop at 4 p.m. Town Manager Julia Henze and Brunswick Town Council Chairperson Sande Updegraph were taking over in the evening, followed by Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki.

This year’s event is especially needed, Carter said, because the Teen Center recently transitioned to a new space at Coffin School. Staff are now serving 60%-70% more kids than before the center moved, he said.

While enjoying their gelato, customers could listen to local musicians throughout the day, including student performers from Brunswick Junior High and High School and Bowdoin College’s a cappella ensembles.

Guerette said roughly 1,000 people usually attend the event over the course of the day. Last year, the event raised about $12,500 for the Teen Center between scoop sales and raffles, he said.

The Teen Center hoped to raise $20,000 in a single day.

“It helps us be there for the students that we serve,” Carter said.

Copy the Story Link