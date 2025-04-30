U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, criticized the Trump administration for cutbacks to biomedical research during an interview with the Press Herald before a Senate committee hearing on the cuts Wednesday morning.

The Senate Appropriations Committee, which Collins chairs, is hearing testimony from scientists at 10:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C., including from Dr. Hermann Haller, president of Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory in Maine.

Research labs in Maine and across the country have detailed the devastating impacts of reductions in research funding at the National Institutes of Health.

“For the administration to abruptly cancel grants and slash federal funding with little or no justification clearly puts our nation’s leadership in biomedical research in jeopardy,” Collins said in an interview this week. “It must be reversed.”

Collins said the United States is the global leader in scientific research, but the cuts put the nation “at risk of losing that leadership to China. That should be a call for alarm.”

The cuts have been in the form of caps on indirect costs — such as funding for overhead and scientific equipment — to NIH research grants, which scientists have said will devastate ongoing research trials. Those cutbacks are being fought in federal court, and the case is pending.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention laid off about 40 subcontracted employees after $91 million in federal cutbacks as part of a nationwide cut to state and local health agencies.

The Trump administration has also terminated thousands of employees, including about 1,200 at NIH, and about 10,000 across the entire U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with more layoffs expected this summer.

“The administration continues to make what I believe are very harmful cuts in personnel at NIH, FDA (Food and Drug Administration) CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), all of the key health care agencies,” Collins said.

The myriad cutbacks, and also the uncertainty in U.S. immigration policies, could affect how many young scientists decide to come to the U.S. to study at American universities, Collins said.

“I worry that we are going to lose our top researchers and scientists to other countries,” Collins said. While she supports vetting of students who come to the U.S. to study, “they are, in general, the people we want to stay here.”

“I’m worried the younger people may decide that the support is not there for the research they want to conduct,” Collins said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist who is the Trump administration’s HHS secretary, is slated to testify before the appropriations committee in May.

Collins said Kennedy’s performance so far is “mixed” and she has made her case to him in person about the negative impacts of the research cutbacks.

Collins said Kennedy has been “very receptive when I call” and that she’s not sure the cutbacks “are his preferences, or if they’ve been imposed on him by OMB (Office of Management and Budget).”

