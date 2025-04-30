A small brewery in West Bath is partnering with a barbecue food truck vendor to help tackle two cravings at once.
Trinken Brewing Company is joining forces with Rolling Smoke BBQ Pit, which had previously operated beside Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick.
“There has been what I call a barbecue desert on the Midcoast, and the nearest spot where you are going to get barbecue is probably Bucks in Freeport,” said Tyler Inman, president and founder of Trinken Brewing. “Not everybody is willing to drive to Freeport just for barbecue.”
Trinken Brewing has been open in West Bath for approximately five years, starting the same week as news of the COVID-19 pandemic broke and just days before Maine shut down. Inman expects his partnership with the food truck to last, potentially filling the void left by Beale Street Barbeque, which closed in 2021 after 25 years in Bath.
“Oftentimes breweries don’t have their own food options, so it is nice for them to be able to have an off-site business, such as a food truck,” said Amanda Bernier, co-owner of Rolling Smoke BBQ.
Rolling Smoke offers pit-style barbecue through its smoker, built in Maine by Humphrey’s BBQ Inc., which operates in the foothills of West Newfield. The food truck has been operating at breweries for four years, and Bernier has been in the food business for over 30 years.
The first couple of days Rolling Smoke was open for business, the truck sold out of food and increased the traffic of new customers coming into the small West Bath craft brewery, Inman said.
“We love our regulars, we love our locals, but seeing new faces and building new relationships is amazing and good for business,” Inman said.
Trinken Brewing offers bar snacks but not a full meal. Inman views the food truck as an essential component of his business, serving as a means to attract potential customers to the craft brewery. Trinken offers six to eight beers on draft, with four new beers typically introduced during its production cycle.
Trinken specializes in German beer and lagers that complement the barbecue offerings at Rolling Smoke, Inman said.
Bernier believes that food trucks have become increasingly popular over the past five years, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. People appreciate the grab-and-go option that food trucks provide, and the meals cooked by Rolling Smoke BBQ are ready in under five minutes.
“It’s an expansion to our business this year,” Bernier said.
