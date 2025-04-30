In the days since Jaxson Marston died in an apparent accident while dragging for scallops, the Down East region where he grew up has rallied to support his young family and honor his memory.

Marston’s family and friends have posted social media tributes to the 26-year-old fisherman from Addison, who was the father of a young daughter and was expecting another child with his longtime girlfriend. The fishing community and others from far beyond Washington County have donated thousands of dollars to support his family.

“When there’s a loss in the fishing community, whether it’s a fall overboard or a tragic accident, it’s a very stark and scary reminder that commercial fishing is indeed one of the most dangerous occupations,” said Monique Coombs, director of community programs for the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association. “It’s very scary and devastating. The whole fishing community mourns when there’s a death in the fishing community.”

Marston died April 25 in what Coast Guard officials have called an apparent accident aboard the fishing boat “25 to Life” after a rope snapped and hit him and another crew member. The boat, which fishes out of the village of Corea in Gouldsboro, was fishing for scallops about 25 nautical miles east of Nahant, Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard.

Marston had a suspected broken neck and “was intermittently unresponsive” when the Coast Guard responded to a distress call. The second crew member, Jamie Bailey, had a concussion and possible broken ribs.

The Coast Guard transported the injured crew members by boat to a pier in Gloucester. EMS crews then took them to Beverly Hospital, where Marston was pronounced dead.

Coombs, who is the wife and mother of fishermen, said fishing families are used to living with “a low level of worry, even on the best days.”

“It’s very understood how unpredictable the ocean can be and how things can happen in an instant on a boat if you’re not paying attention, if there’s bad weather, if there are ropes on your feet,” she said.

Coombs said the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association can help connect fishermen who are struggling with mental health professionals who understand loss, grief and the fishing community.

Marston’s family wrote in his obituary that he was known around the fishing community as a hard worker. They described “his quick wit and unfiltered mouth, the cowlick that just wouldn’t stay down no matter what he did to it, and his immense love for his family and friends.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, spending time at camp with his mom and step-father, golfing and grilling.

His family said Marston was a loving, caring and patient father who loved that role even more than hunting.

“If you asked him what his best day ever was, he would say the day his daughter was born. He was looking forward to being the father of two beautiful daughters,” they wrote.

In the days after Marston’s death was announced, several fundraisers were launched to help his family.

A GoFundMe set up for Marston’s girlfriend, Kameron Cluff, and their daughter asked for financial support to give them time to grieve without worrying about finances. The campaign had raised more than $114,000 by Wednesday morning.

Cluff, who could not be reached this week and has not spoken publicly, posted a short note on Facebook thanking people for their support. She described Marston as a hard worker who was scalloping between two boats in Gloucester “so we could afford to live happily and stress free.” She said he planned to eventually buy his own boat.

Rep. Tiffany Strout, a Republican state lawmaker who represents part of Washington County, wrote on social media about the impact of the tragedy on the community. She called Marston “a husband, a dad, hard worker, passionate hunter and a friend to many who was doing what he had done many times before, just trying to earn an honest living to support his family.”

Strout urged people to support Marston’s family and Bailey as he recovers from his injuries. She called the incident “a reminder that life is short, things can change in an instant and sometime accidents just happen, even with the most caution and readiness.”

Cluff also asked the community to support Bailey and said Marston would have wanted him to have “equal support and care.” The GoFundMe for Bailey has raised nearly $17,000.

“Even badly injured, according to Jaxson’s family, Jamie tried to help Jaxson as best he could. Jamie is a hard worker and dad who earns his living on the water,” Strout wrote on Facebook. “He will have a long recovery ahead of him both physically but also mentally as anyone can imagine what it was like on the boat that day.”

After the accident, Tessa Browne, owner of Cape Ann Lobstermen, asked fishermen to donate bags of scallops to support Marston and his family. She told NBC10 Boston that she has been buying scallops from one of the boats he worked on for the past few years.

“He was an awesome person, super hard worker great father, he loved his kids. Everyone that comes from Maine is a super awesome person so he was one of those,” Browne told the TV station.

On Monday night, family and friends gathered on the Schoodic Barrens to honor Jaxson with the universal signal for a missing hunter. Several dozen people wearing blaze orange stood in a line and raised their guns, their three shots echoing across the barrens.

