The canceled $35 million grant to Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and Environmental would have been wasted anyway since we’ve known for decades that the primary cause of climate change and environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, food insecurity and the rise in degenerative, zoonotic and environmental disease is raising animals as products.

On a planet of 70% water, raising 90-plus billion farmed animals is moral illness since the requirement for animal protein is zero, while the cost of diagnosing and treating the multiple degenerative diseases associated with eating the SAD (standard American diet) in 2016 was $1.1 trillion and rising.

It’s long overdue to end denial that animal agriculture is unethical, unnecessary, unhealthy in every way, and brought forth the lowest version of ourselves. We have a garden, why eat from the slaughterhouse? Stop this addiction to “research” and make the long overdue urgent changes in the concept of agriculture needed for the survival of this planet.

Laura Slitt

Bartlett, N.H.

