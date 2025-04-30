From Jonathan Edwards to Cheryl Wheeler, the Chocolate Church Arts Center has a long history of presenting some of the world’s most acclaimed troubadours. So, while many folks may not know him by name, Steve Poltz remains one of the most unique and endearing figures in modern folk and singer-songwriter circles. His combination of humor, wit, heart and vulnerability has made him a musician who transcends conventional genres. Fans love him not just for his music but for his ability to make them laugh, think and feel, all in one concert. And now, Mainers will get to experience him live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mary 15, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

In a nutshell: Steve Poltz’s live performances are legendary. Whether he’s playing in small clubs or larger venues, his ability to connect with the audience is undeniable. He has a rare stage presence, combining storytelling, comedy and music into a performance that feels personal and intimate, even in front of large crowds. His sense of humor often spills over into his stage banter, making his shows as much about entertainment and interaction as about the music itself.

A cult favorite with a career spanning decades, Poltz is perhaps best known for co-writing Jewel’s mega-hit “You Were Meant for Me.” He has also co-written hits for Billy Strings, The Wood Brothers, and countless others. But his solo career has taken on a life all its own, fueled by an ever-growing fan base, a deep catalog of original songs and live performances that have become the stuff of legend.

Many leading critics praise his ability to switch effortlessly between humor and emotional depth. Rolling Stone Magazine wrote, Steve Poltz is “an Artist who defies expectations — one of those rare talents who refuses to be pigeonholed. Whether he’s writing songs that are humorous, heartfelt, or downright quirky, he keeps listeners on their toes.” American Songwriter wrote, “Poltz is a true original — fearless in his approach, unfiltered in his delivery, and unforgettable on stage.” And Vintage Guitar Magazine, writes, “Poltz is the kind of songwriter and performer we need more of. He is the real deal.”

Whether through his solo albums, his legendary live performances or his collaborations with other artists, Steve Poltz’s legacy as an entertaining and deeply emotional artist is solidified. In addition, Dan Blakeslee, a Maine-based countrified-folk troubadour, is set to open for Steve Poltz. Blakeslee’s performances are known for their raw authenticity and storytelling prowess, blending elements of early folk with a touch of country grit. His music resonates with audiences who appreciate heartfelt lyrics and a genuine connection to the roots of American music. Sharing the stage with Poltz, who is celebrated for his dynamic live shows and engaging presence, promises an evening that will captivate and entertain. This collaboration highlights the rich musical talent emerging from Maine and offers a unique opportunity for fans to experience two distinct yet complementary artists in one memorable night.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link