Loco Taco opened on Forest Avenue in Portland on Tuesday, the newest restaurant from Ahmed Abbas and his extended family.
The restaurant specializes in fusion tacos in surprising combinations, such as chicken tikka masala taco, Greek doner lamb or beef taco, falafel taco and crispy Cajun chicken taco. The more traditional fish taco is also represented.
For now, 12 taco fillings are on offer, which encompass beef, chicken, vegetarian and fish, something for everyone, Abbas said. Loco Taco’s burritos and quesadillas also reflect an international bent, as does the small sampling of desserts: baklava, tres leches cake and carrot cake.
The restaurant, in the former location of Paella Seafood, offers pickup and delivery. It’s counter-service style, but eight seats inside and several benches outside can accommodate customers who would like to eat there.
Loco Taco is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week for now, Abbas said. Come June, he hopes to extend the hours to later in the evening. Prices range from about $5 for a single taco to about $15 for a quesadilla bowl.
Abbas’s family also owns Dina’s Cuisine, which specializes in Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food and is located just two buildings down from Loco Taco, and Mr. Chickpea in South Portland; Ahmed’s sister and brother-in-law own Paella Seafood, also on Forest Avenue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.