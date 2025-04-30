Loco Taco opened on Forest Avenue in Portland on Tuesday, the newest restaurant from Ahmed Abbas and his extended family.

The restaurant specializes in fusion tacos in surprising combinations, such as chicken tikka masala taco, Greek doner lamb or beef taco, falafel taco and crispy Cajun chicken taco. The more traditional fish taco is also represented.

For now, 12 taco fillings are on offer, which encompass beef, chicken, vegetarian and fish, something for everyone, Abbas said. Loco Taco’s burritos and quesadillas also reflect an international bent, as does the small sampling of desserts: baklava, tres leches cake and carrot cake.

The restaurant, in the former location of Paella Seafood, offers pickup and delivery. It’s counter-service style, but eight seats inside and several benches outside can accommodate customers who would like to eat there.

Loco Taco is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week for now, Abbas said. Come June, he hopes to extend the hours to later in the evening. Prices range from about $5 for a single taco to about $15 for a quesadilla bowl.

Abbas’s family also owns Dina’s Cuisine, which specializes in Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food and is located just two buildings down from Loco Taco, and Mr. Chickpea in South Portland; Ahmed’s sister and brother-in-law own Paella Seafood, also on Forest Avenue.

