Windham took advantage of shaky defense to score seven runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 9-5 victory over South Portland in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

The Eagles (3-0) were helped by six South Portland errors. All but two of Windham’s runs were unearned.

Stella Jarvais led Windham’s offense with a home run, a single and two runs scored. Oakley McLeod singled twice, and Addie Caiazzo hit a triple.

Sadie Soucy was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI for the Red Riots (0-4). Jillian Edgar also had three hits.

Kennedy Kimball pitched the first two innings for Windham, then went back to the mound for the final three innings after South Portland cut its deficit to 8-5. Kimball struck out 12, walked none and gave up four hits and no runs.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lily Fortin struck out eight in pitching a four-inning no-hitter as the Panthers (4-0) defeated the Patriots (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Fortin issued only one walk. She also had two hits and two RBI.

Jordan Nash drove in three runs, and Brooklyn Goodman was 3 for 3 with two RBI.

Aurora Blier added two hits and two RBI.

GORHAM 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Bella McBrady struck out nine and allowed just four hits as visiting Gorham shut out Kennebunk.

McBrady also hit a pair of doubles.

Lily Tukey had two hits and an RBI, and Brooklyn Giroux drove in two runs for Gorham (3-0).

Talia Kellum had two hits for Kennebunk (2-1).

LISBON 11, SACOPEE VALLEY 7: Catcher Sophia Bowie continued to swing a hot bat, hitting a home run and a triple and driving in two runs for the Greyhounds (4-0) in a win over the Hawks (0-4) in Lisbon.

Bowie also scored twice. Aubriana Bright hit three doubles, scored three runs and knocked in two. Ava Kottmann and Mackenzie Eaton also had two RBI each for Lisbon.

Eaton also struck out 12 in 62/3 innings.

Emma Sanborn and Charlotte Cyr finished with two hits apiece for Sacopee Valley. Sanborn, Brianna Eastman, Brooklyn Libby and Lily Kick each hit a double.

YARMOUTH 18, GREELY 8: Adelaide Strout had two hits and four RBI to help power the Clippers (2-1) in a six-inning game at Yarmouth.

Julia Brown had three hits and three RBI.

Strout hit a three-run double during a seven-run second to help the Clippers take an 8-0 lead.

Yarmouth forced the 10-run rule with six runs in the sixth.

Quinn Simpson and Lucia Axelsen each had two hits and two RBI for Greely (4-1).

ERSKINE ACADEMY 16, MORSE 3: Kylie Bellows had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Eagles (2-2) in Bath.

Ryleigh French also had two hits, including a triple.

Emma Wallace had two hits for Morse (0-4).

CONY 15, OCEANSIDE 1: The Rams (3-1) scored 11 runs in the second inning en route to a mercy-rule win over the Mariners (0-3) in Rockland.

Khloe Price had three of Cony’s 20 hits. Suri Ramkissoon struck out five for the win.

Kloey Deabler had a hit and an RBI for Oceanside.

YORK 16, POLAND 6: Maddie Fitzgerald had three hits and four RBI, Sarah Orso contributed two hits and three RBI, and the Wildcats (4-0) handled the Knights (1-3) in six innings in Poland.

Hannah Cleary added two hits and two RBI, Piper Cantonese and Maya Babcock also had two hits, and Bella Santini, Nya Avery and Maren Robinson each drove in a run for York.

Carly-Ann Jarvis led Poland with two hits.

BASEBALL

LAKE REGION 12, FREEPORT 0: Brock Gibbons pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Lakers (2-1) shut out the Falcons (0-3) in Freeport.

Gibbons struck out nine and walked two.

Mason Plummer and Noah Peterson each had a two-run single for the Lakers, who managed only five hits but were helped by walks and errors.

LISBON 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: Carson Savoy singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the Greyhounds (3-1) over the Hawks (1-3) in a Class C South game in Lisbon.

Jayden Camp scored twice for the Greyhounds, who prevailed despite being held to four hits. JT Hoyle pitched the final two innings and was credited with the win after Cody Osmond struck out nine over five innings.

Donovan Harvey had two hits and two RBI for Sacopee Valley. Losing pitcher Keegan Thibodeau hit a double.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 15, BOOTHBAY 0: The Falcons (2-2) scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to set up a five-inning mercy rule victory over the Seahawks (0-3) in Rumford.

Mountain Valley pitcher Josh Pollis struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and two walks. Jayden Richard-Gardner was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI. Pollis also doubled, and Tyler Warre, Kegan Jordan and Zach McLean had two hits apiece.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 14, TRAIP ACADEMY 5: Trot Moody hit a two-run triple during a six-run fifth inning that helped the Seagulls (3-0) defeat the Rangers (0-3) in Kittery.

Colby Salmacha got two of OOB’s five hits. Traip committed 10 errors.

The Rangers were held to four hits, two by Chris Balano.

WELLS 9, CAPE ELIZABETH 6: Aydan Collins, Caleb Moody and AJ Pelletier each drove in two runs, and the Warriors (3-1) put together a six-run rally in the seventh inning to beat the Capers (3-1) in Cape Elizabeth.

Collins, Moody, Pelletier, Owen Bonenfant and Jackson Pollack paced a 12-hit attack with two hits apiece. Both of Bonenfant’s hits were doubles.

Jimmy Hollowell had two RBI, and Max Hayward, Brady Inman and Caiden Johnson all finished with two hits for Cape.

WAYNFLETE 12, ST. DOMINIC 10: The Flyers (3-1) took advantage of 10 walks in a win over the Saints (1-2) in Portland.

Kellen Gardiner, Eben Thibodeau and Cael Woelflein all had two hits for Waynflete/NYA, and Owen Beaumont drove in two runs.

Riley Daigle was 4 for 5 with three RBI for St. Dom’s. Nolan Cavers doubled and drove in two runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GORHAM 10, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7: Piper Forgues and Kennady Peary each scored three goals as the Rams (2-0) downed the Panthers (2-1) in Gorham.

Haylie Nicely added two goals, and Natalie Miner and Londyn Wright also scored for the Rams.

Ava Wilkinson led the Panthers with three goals. Lyla Casey, Gwen Curran, Darling Rogenes and Cody Strawbridge also scored for NYA.

Madison Tibbals stopped eight shots for the Rams. Vivien Fahlgren made four saves for the Panthers.

FREEPORT 13, MASSABESIC 4: Mia Levesque reached the 100-goal milestone for her career as she scored four goals to lead the Falcons (4-0) past the Mustangs (2-2) in Freeport.

Lana DiRusso, another 100-goal scorer, added three goals and three assists. Elsa Klein scored twice, and Emma White, Sophie Simard, Karleigh Costello and Reed Proscia each netted one goal.

Massabesic got goals form Savanna Thyng, Paige Stephenson, Sydney Cyr and Peyton Raymond.

BOYS LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 2: Zach Leinwand and Gavin Thomas each collected five goals and an assist, and Jack Bathe had two goals and two assists as the Panthers (3-0) handled Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (2-2) in Gray.

Tucker Nelson and Miguel Cyr scored for the 26ers.

