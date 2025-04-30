Regional School Unit 21 launched an online survey seeking community input to help guide the search for a new superintendent of schools, district officials announced Tuesday, April 29. RSU 21 includes the towns of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

The survey, according to a news release, was developed in partnership with the New England School Development Council and aims to gather feedback about desired attributes, experience, and knowledge for the new district leader. It also provides an opportunity for participants to identify priority tasks for the incoming superintendent.

“An integral part of the process involves parent and community participation in an online survey,” said RSU 21 Board Chair Matthew Stratford in an email. “The survey is designed to obtain participant input about the attributes, experience, and knowledge that the new superintendent should possess.”

The survey is available through Monday, May 12, at noon. All responses will remain anonymous, with the development council organizing feedback by stakeholder groups, including administrators, staff, parents/guardians, community members, and students.

Results will be compiled into a community needs assessment report for the school board’s consideration during the selection process.

“The RSU 21 School Board appreciates the public’s involvement in the superintendent search process and looks forward to hearing community members’ views,” Stratford wrote.

An ad hoc committee has been formed to lead the search. Community members are encouraged to attend these meetings and to check the RSU 21 website, rsu21.net. for more information.

