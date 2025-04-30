To my knowledge, our legislators have yet to acknowledge that this effort by the MAGA party is a coup. It is time that our representatives and senators stop being apologists for this regime. They no longer need to feel that they are “sticking their necks out” by standing up to be counted among those trying to save our democracy. Millions of their fellow Americans are unquestionably against what is happening in this country.

Our legislators in both the House and the Senate swore an oath to protect the Constitution. They are not honoring that promise. They should be on the forefront of the effort to reclaim our democratic form of government.

The stakes are high. President Trump, his cronies and his base have already promised retribution to those who push back against him. Our senators and congresspeople are fearful of this. If that is the case, they would do our nation a courtesy by stepping down to let more effective legislators take their places.

What is certain in this struggle is that history will remember those who stood up. With regard to our legislators, that will be especially so.

I’m a disabled veteran. I took an oath similar to the one those in office took. To me, that was an action that showed my love of my country. If our legislators truly love the country that has been so good to them, they should demonstrate it with their actions. We need them to be the leaders we elected them to be.

Dana Williams

Belfast

