To my knowledge, our legislators have yet to acknowledge that this effort by the MAGA party is a coup. It is time that our representatives and senators stop being apologists for this regime. They no longer need to feel that they are “sticking their necks out” by standing up to be counted among those trying to save our democracy. Millions of their fellow Americans are unquestionably against what is happening in this country.
Our legislators in both the House and the Senate swore an oath to protect the Constitution. They are not honoring that promise. They should be on the forefront of the effort to reclaim our democratic form of government.
The stakes are high. President Trump, his cronies and his base have already promised retribution to those who push back against him. Our senators and congresspeople are fearful of this. If that is the case, they would do our nation a courtesy by stepping down to let more effective legislators take their places.
What is certain in this struggle is that history will remember those who stood up. With regard to our legislators, that will be especially so.
I’m a disabled veteran. I took an oath similar to the one those in office took. To me, that was an action that showed my love of my country. If our legislators truly love the country that has been so good to them, they should demonstrate it with their actions. We need them to be the leaders we elected them to be.
Dana Williams
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.