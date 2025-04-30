When my daughter was born last August, the whole world seemed to shift. I began thinking not just about the world she was born into, but the one she’ll grow up in — the teams she might join, the challenges she might face, and the fairness I hope she’ll find. That same desire for equity and opportunity helps me feel empathy for transgender student athletes asking the same questions of belonging and fairness.

Regardless of where we stand, every one of these students has parents who love them and want what we all want: safety, dignity and a future for their child. These families — like all families — deserve respect in our public conversations.

Transgender students are part of our communities — our classmates, our neighbors, our kids. Their rights matter. So does fair competition. These values are not mutually exclusive. We can do both. We can ensure fairness and belonging for everyone — but only if we approach this with compassion, clarity and a willingness to listen.

We need thoughtful, case-by-case solutions — guided by science, grounded in fairness and rooted in Maine’s values. That means listening to educators, coaches, medical professionals and, most importantly, to the students themselves.

I trust our communities — not the federal government — to lead with wisdom and care. Because this isn’t just about policy. It’s about people. And it’s about the kind of Maine we’re building — where every child, from every family, has a chance to belong and be treated fairly.

David Evans

Mapleton

