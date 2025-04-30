Mandy & Matt’s Cafe has opened in Portland’s Morrill’s Corner.

The breakfast-lunch restaurant is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days, but closes at 1 p.m. on Sundays. The cafe, which opened for business on April 21, is named for its owners, Amanda and Matthew Lebel.

The extensive breakfast menu — served all day — includes such items as avocado toast, biscuits and sausage gravy, corned beef hash, smoothie bowls, omelets, and an array of eggs Benedicts and breakfast sandwiches.

Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and also features classics, such as pastrami Reubens, turkey clubs, tuna melts and hamburgers. The beverage menu spans soda, beer and specialty drinks; Sunday is for breakfast only. Prices range from about $8 to $18.

The restaurant, at 1160 Forest Ave., is in the space that used to house Samuel’s Bar & Grill.

