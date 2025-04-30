Bonnie Lee (Hanson) Nelson

CUMBERLAND – Bonnie Lee (Hanson) Nelson of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2025, after a long courageous battle with dementia. Bonnie was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Greenville, to Isaac “Nick” Hanson and Emily (Mellish) Hanson. A celebration of life will be held at the Portland Country Club on May 21, from 5-7 p.m., and the family will hold a private burial in Greenville, later in the summer.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.