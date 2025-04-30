CUMBERLAND – Bonnie Lee (Hanson) Nelson of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2025, after a long courageous battle with dementia. Bonnie was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Greenville, to Isaac “Nick” Hanson and Emily (Mellish) Hanson. A celebration of life will be held at the Portland Country Club on May 21, from 5-7 p.m., and the family will hold a private burial in Greenville, later in the summer.

