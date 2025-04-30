TOPSHAM – Geoffrey H. Sprague, 78, died peacefully on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Geoffrey was born in North Adams, Mass., on Jan. 26, 1947, the son of the late Lafayette H. Jr. and Virginia (Loveys) Sprague. He attended local schools, graduating from Drury High School in North Adams in the class of1965. He further his education, graduating from

Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Mass., in 1971 with an associate degree in Nursing.

On Aug. 1, 1987, he married the love of his life, Diane Vecellio in North Adams, Mass.

He started nursing in 1971 at North Adams Hospital in the pediatric unit and Emergency department. Geoffrey and Diane moved to Florida 1983 where he continued to work in the Emergency Department at Community Hospital in New Port Richey. In 1985 they moved to Maine, and he began work at Maine Medical Center in the Recovery Room, then to St. Mary’s ER in Lewiston for one year before going to Mid Coast Hospital where he did ER and Ambulatory Care. He retired in 2009 after a more than 38-year career in nursing. He also worked as an EMT and in 1978 became the first Manager of North Adams Ambulance service.

In his spare time, he loved fly fishing and tying flies, playing chess, cooking savory meals, his family all said he was an excellent cook. He loved computer technology and built his own computer in 1985. He also enjoyed needle point work, stain glass, camping with family, and hiking with his dad. He was a strong advocate for people living with Diabetes and would do Diabetic teaching, educating people who were living with Type 1 diabetes. He was a trauma nurse teacher and a past president of the Maine Emergency Nurses Association. He was involved with Joslin Clinic in Boston where he was part of the 50-year medalist study for people living with diabetes. He loved playing tennis, coached youth soccer and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Geoffrey is survived by his wife, Diane Sprague of Topsham; daughter, Jennifer Sprague of Topsham; son, Curtis Sprague of Sabattus; three sisters, Pamela and John Montagna of Florida, Melissa and Glenn Hardman of New Hampshire, Catherine and Peter Hey of Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Noah and Hanna Marsh of Bath, and Emeilia Marsh of Bath; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Geoffrey’s life will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 3-5 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 5 p.m.. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.StesonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Geoffrey’s memory to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or Mid Coast Humane Society,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

