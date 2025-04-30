PORTLAND – Therese “Terry” passed away after a fall at the age of 88 on Feb. 5, 2025.
Born in Lewiston, to Henri and Juliette (Caron) Gastonguay, Terry was raised in Auburn. She later married and had her four daughters while living in Mechanic Falls, eventually settling in Yarmouth. She built a life of resilience, independence, and devotion to her family, creating a warm and stable home for her daughters. She was proud of her home of 50 years and fulfilled her wish to remain there throughout her life.
Terry had a long and successful career at Prudential, known for her strong work ethic and determination. She loved Maine’s natural beauty, enjoying kayaking, beach outings, and hiking at Wolfe’s Neck and Winslow State Park. A talented gardener, her vibrant flower beds were admired by all. A proud Edward Little alum, she remained loyal to the Red Eddies and rarely missed a football game while her daughters were in school.
Terry cherished time with family, supporting her daughters and granddaughters sporting events. She delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren who knew her as Nana. She valued her close-knit Gastonguay family, especially during the holidays, and appreciated the kindness of her Anderson Avenue neighbors. A lifelong reader of the Portland Press Herald, she stayed engaged with current events until the very end.
Terry will be remembered for her marvelous peonies, extraordinary Christmas trees, chocolate walnut fudge, and, most of all, her courage, dignity, and unwavering devotion to her family.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Doug) Wiles, of Mechanic Falls, Susan Foster, of Bend, Ore., Deborah Wagemann, of Oxford, and Linda (Edward Pinto) Foster, of Lewes, Del., a sister, Monique (James) Sullivan, of Auburn, a brother Raymond (Tina) Gastonguay, of Palm City, Fla., six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings, Rita Dyer, Rose LaChapelle, and Henriette Graziano.
A celebration of Terry’s Life and Reception will be held on May 9, 2025, with a Mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation and sharing memories at 10:30 a.m. in Parish Hall at Our Lady of Ransom, 117 Elm St., Mechanic Falls.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry’s name to your favorite local charity, or to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust (mcht.org) an organization working to ensure ecological well-being and fostering thriving communities along Maine’s coast.
