Members of First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport will host their annual plant sale on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The sale will feature tomato plants and dahlias, as well as a mixture of perennial flowers from the gardens of members and friends. Usually there are houseplants and gardening accessories as well. The event will include yard sale items.

First Congregational Church is located at 141 North St.

For more information, call 207-967-3897.

