Portland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly advanced toward a 15-year-old girl around noon Wednesday.

The girl had been walking home near Warwick Street when the man “stopped his vehicle and lunged at her,” department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said in written announcement. She was able to evade the man and return home safely. Police responded at around 12:30 p.m.

The unidentified man was described as white, balding and aged 60-70, Nadeau said.

He was driving a gold-colored, 2009 or 2010 Toyota Corolla or similar model. That vehicle may have traveled in the area of Warwick Street and Candlewyck Road between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nadeau said.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have recorded the vehicle on home surveillance systems is asked to contact Detective Andjelko Napijalo at 207-874-8096.

