A 40-year-old Portland woman was arrested after police say she threatened to shoot someone while pretending to be an officer.

According to a statement from Portland police, a resident at 4 Hill Street reported that the suspect knocked on the door of her apartment unit Tuesday evening and then threatened to shoot the resident if she didn’t come to the door.

Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s apartment, where they found two handguns and ammunition. The woman is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $360 bail and faces charges of terrorizing and impersonating a public servant.

The department is asking anyone with information about this case to call them at (207) 874-8575 or text “PPDME” and a message to 847411.

This story will be updated.

