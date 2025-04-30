Reports recently came out from a variety of major news agencies that officials within the Trump administration have advocated for the removal of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) scientific research division. The proposed plan includes budget cuts that would target programs related to climate, education and research grants, because they are “misaligned with the president’s agenda, and the expressed will of the American people,” according to the administration’s plan.

These proposals aren’t just dangerous to science, they’re shortsighted and reckless. But they’re also part of a broader trend, one we’ve seen before from this administration, especially when it comes to NOAA.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kyle Pellerin is a student at Bowdoin College, where he majors in computer science and environmental studies, with a specific focus on GIS and community resilience.

NOAA has already been the subject of mass layoffs imposed by the Trump administration, which were recently reversed by the Supreme Court and, even more recently, reimposed by the administration. These layoffs take hundreds of valuable workers out of the office, and leave the agency fighting to keep up with what were once routine tasks. But the layoffs, and now the proposed budget cuts restructuring the agency, are hardly a surprise, based on what Project 2025 laid out and on the Republican agenda of recent years.

Although it might seem that Maine is far from the hurricanes and tornadoes that have ravaged other parts of the country and often demand NOAA’s attention, this state is no stranger to the (increasingly frequent) impacts of extreme storm events, and the important role that NOAA

serves in helping prepare for and respond to these disasters.

This past summer, I conducted research on the impacts the extreme winter storm events had last year on Lincoln County. Interviews and focus groups were conducted on five sectors and there was clear consensus that the most important parts of coastal resilience were warning before the storms and collaboration in recovery efforts. These are two huge needs that NOAA services help to fill through both the Maine Coastal Program and its storm prediction center.

The connection between coastal communities and NOAA is a storied one, and yet these programs would be some of the first to be cut due to their relation to climate change. But perhaps even closer to home, NOAA helps oversee fishing, and more importantly, lobstering regulations that apply to Maine. The proposed funding cuts heavily target fisheries management, and past reductions to similar funding have led to reduced catch numbers due to delayed season starts.

Advertisement

Beyond Maine, these budget cuts would be detrimental to every American everywhere. The work that NOAA does is critical for maintaining up-to-date climate records, which help farmers and fishermen across the country secure harvests and feed our nation. NOAA’s climate data has also been instrumental for increased storm preparedness and prediction across the country and has helped save lives, especially as the changes in our climate accelerate.

The scientific research division at NOAA also plays a huge role in science education, which enables students across the country to learn accurate and essential environmental and climate information at school. The agency is also responsible for a vast array of grants dedicated to science research, and specifically climate work, including the Maine Sea Grant from which I and numerous other students in the state have received funding to do research. Cuts to such educational programs in general would reduce the opportunities for students to get involved with the climate, oceans and science as a whole in a time when we need young scientists more than ever.

The proposed cuts to the NOAA budget, unfortunately, do not come as a surprise based on the recent efforts of DOGE and the Trump administration in general. While the plan, as it stands, needs to go through Congress for approval, its inception alone sheds light on the intentions at hand. The administration’s, and oftentimes the Republican Party’s, fear of inducing “climate anxiety” reflects their lack of appreciation and thoughtfulness to a pressing and obvious issue, and their steps in the opposite direction put us all in danger.

The critical data that climate-related programs at NOAA gather are essential for helping us make the transition to a safer, more resilient, more renewable and more sustainable society. But if renewable and sustainable are words that ring in your ears as liberal buzzwords, at least

acknowledge the fact that these severe weather events and their impacts are directly related to national security.

Climate change itself is a national security issue because of its role in destabilizing our food and water resources, destroying our infrastructure and displacing our people. NOAA, and especially its climate programs, serve essential roles in defending our homes

and enforcing our national security.

The proposed budget and research division cuts reflect the administration’s disregard for one of the most pressing issues facing our nation, as well as for the lives and safety of American citizens. In the absence of the constant data, climate sustainability guidelines and extreme weather modeling from NOAA research, the disparities between the rich and poor will continue to increase, and our ability to both understand and mitigate the changing climate will be greatly reduced.

Without the benefits resulting from these NOAA climate-related programs and grants, Maine’s fishermen, economy, coastal communities, students and future are all at risk.

Copy the Story Link