Ryan McCarty hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 in the first game of an Eastern League doubleheader Wednesday night at Manchester, New Hampshire.

The loss ended Portland’s five-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

WHO: Portland Sea Dogs (Hayden Millins 0-0) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Rafael Sanchez 1-0)

WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Thursday

The Sea Dogs scored in the first on Tyler Miller’s sacrifice fly.

New Hampshire tied it in the bottom of the inning on a homer by Jace Bohrofen.

The Sea Dogs regained the lead with a solo homer in the third inning by Mikey Romero.

The Sea Dogs had just three hits, two by Romero.

 

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles