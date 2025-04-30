Ryan McCarty hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 in the first game of an Eastern League doubleheader Wednesday night at Manchester, New Hampshire.

The loss ended Portland’s five-game winning streak.

UP NEXT WHO: Portland Sea Dogs (Hayden Millins 0-0) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Rafael Sanchez 1-0) WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Thursday

The Sea Dogs scored in the first on Tyler Miller’s sacrifice fly.

New Hampshire tied it in the bottom of the inning on a homer by Jace Bohrofen.

The Sea Dogs regained the lead with a solo homer in the third inning by Mikey Romero.

The Sea Dogs had just three hits, two by Romero.

