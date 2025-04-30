Runways at the Bangor International Airport will close seven times, for more than two days at a time, over the next few weeks, the airport announced.

Crews will use the closures to renovate the runway, which has reached the end of its usable life, the airport said. Crews completed the first phase of the renovation last year.

“This project is more than a runway renovation; it’s a promise to our community, passengers, and partners that BGR will continue to soar as a gateway to the world, grounded in safety, innovation and resilience,” the airport said in its written statement.

The runway was already closed twice in April, for 16 hours between April 22 and 23 and for 55 hours from Monday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

The airport will close Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nearly every Wednesday between now and June 18. It will be open normally the week of May 26, the airport said.

The final closure will span from 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 11 a.m. the next morning. No closures are scheduled for July.

Funding for the project includes $27.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, $16.4 million from the Maine Air National Guard and $1.5 million each from the Maine Department of Transportation and the airport.

