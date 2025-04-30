Artists and craftspeople have donated more than 100 items to a silent auction that will help cover the medical bills of a recently paralyzed toddler.

The auction will support 4-year-old August “Auggie” Monsen, who was in a serious car accident last summer and is now paralyzed from the chest down, according to his grandmother, Heather O’Neil. Auggie is currently in a research laboratory in Kentucky undergoing physical therapy, where he is working toward regaining his ability to walk.

Featuring more than 200 items, the auction starts at 6 p.m. at the Morse High School gymnasium. Doors open at 5 p.m. for people to get a glimpse at the items before bidding starts.

O’Neil teaches art at Morse High School and ceramics courses at Merrymeeting Adult Education. Through those connections, she put out a call to local artists asking for donations to put on auction. More than 100 pieces of art have been dedicated toward the fundraiser.

“It took a little while for the work to come in, but as of the last month, it has gone gangbusters,” O’Neil said. “We got a ton of work.”

The art pieces have been arriving from across Maine and out-of-state, including ceramics, paintings, clothing, jewelry, complimentary yoga session coupons and homemade goods. One of O’Neil’s cousins knitted 15 sets of matching sweaters and hats for children, which she mailed to O’Neil. She also sold an additional 10 sets and sent a check for $1,000 to O’Neil to get the fundraising started.

Other auction items include a painting of a horse priced at $800 by an artist residing in Kentucky and a sculpture of a full-sized guitar on a stand, crafted from mixed media metals.

There is no set goal for the amount being raised to cover Auggie’s medical care, with bidding on the auction items ranging from $5–$800. Most of the items have suggested starting bids, O’Neil said.

