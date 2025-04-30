WATERVILLE — Social media posts allegedly written by a Waterville Senior High School teacher urging the Secret Service and military to “take out” people who support President Donald Trump prompted investigations by both school officials and police.

Waterville police Chief William Bonney issued a news release Wednesday afternoon that does not name the school employee, but the posts were made on the Facebook page for JoAnna St. Germain. The school’s website lists St. Germain as an English teacher.

“We do not comment on open matters but rest assured that we have collaborated with our partners in federal law enforcement and at the school to ensure the safety of everyone in the community, especially our young people,” Bonney’s news release said.

Bonney later said that no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, a lengthy post appeared on St. Germain’s Facebook page that says, “Tr*mp has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term. I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it. Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you. If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself. I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re ok, you’re lying to yourself.”

Then around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a post says she was sorry that readers took her post to mean that all Republicans should die. She has no beef with them or with MAGA but with people in Trump’s sphere who approve his actions, it says.

“I’ve been teaching history for so long, and it’s very difficult to watch things repeat in rhymes,” the post said. “I love each and every one of you, and I understand why you’re angry with me. I love your children. I love the disabled. I love the LGBTQ+ community. I love black and brown people. I love autistic people. My love holds no quarter for people in power actively harming those I love.”

Subsequent posts continued with provocative statements and an acknowledgment that she had made people angry with her statements and that she was throwing away a decade of teaching experience.

A person who knows St. Germain and her history but asked not to be identified for fear of being targeted said Wednesday that the post does not reflect St. Germain’s usual behavior and that she is worried about her.

“I just want her to take care of herself,” she said. “I do not believe that this is a woman who is going to harm anyone at all. I don’t believe she is a danger to anyone. She’s a very kind person, so this feels a little out of character.”

Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen issued an audio broadcast message at 11:55 a.m. to Waterville families saying he became aware earlier in the morning of a social media post allegedly made by a staff member.

“Please know that I have taken steps to ensure everyone’s safety and am, along with the appropriate authorities, actively investigating the incident,” he said in the broadcast. “While I cannot comment on personnel matters, I assure you that due process and the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority.”

Hallen said he appreciated those who reached out to express their concerns and he hoped they understand that because of the high volume of messages officials are receiving and because their focus was on the matter at hand, he may not be able to respond to everyone individually.

“If you have immediate concern about your safety or the safety of others, I encourage you to contact your local law enforcement,” Hallen said. “Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this matter with care and responsibility.”

Hallen responded via email to messages Wednesday afternoon, saying he was going into a staff meeting and attaching his broadcast message.

“Because it’s a personnel matter, there’s not much I can add,” he said.

A social media message sent to St. Germain seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

