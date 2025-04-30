Analyzing the first 100 days of a presidential term is as helpful as stopping the Daytona 500 after 100 miles and analyzing the leader. The first 100 days only mean there are 1,361 days left in the term. The presidential term is a marathon, and it is only because of the 24/7 media and polls that we hear micro analysis daily.

The lazy American public listens to the press and endless numbers and fails to examine the process. Trump 47 has had huge successes with some setbacks; the public does not look at the steps taken that will turn into positive results.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ray Cardello lives in Hartford/Turner.

The border was Trump’s number one priority in the campaign, and he delivered better than Amazon Prime. President Biden said he could not secure the border without congressional help. Trump proved the problem only needed a new president. Since taking office, Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, reduced illegal border encounters by 95%, and the deportation of undocumented migrants is underway.

Trump has set the groundwork for an economic recovery by unleashing our energy infrastructure and introducing tariffs to level the global markets and bring production and jobs back to America. It took President Biden four years to bury our economy. If you think Trump can solve the Biden mess in 100 days, you have a pet name for the tooth fairy. Trump is also making sure we pass his “big, beautiful bill” that will permanently codify the Trump tax cuts. If the Democrats delay passage, it could mean a 20% tax increase, which will destroy the economy.

Trump wakes up every morning and looks forward and upward for what he can do to make the lives of Americans better and more prosperous. This is in contrast to the Democrats, who look down and behind and have no plan for the future. It is all about attitude, where Republicans look to what we can do, and Democrats show you why we can’t. America was not built on what we can’t do.

Trump is making America healthy again by reeling in the American food industry that has been poisoning Americans for generations. He has declared war on DEI, men in women’s sports and locker rooms, woke culture and wasteful, corrupt spending. Trump is dismantling the Department of Education that has denied American children the education they deserve.

He has promised no tax on tips, overtime or Social Security. He has promised no cuts on Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security except for fraud and corruption. He is preserving religious freedom, especially on college campuses, and is making every city, town and state safer for all Americans. He has given us the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley. No president has done as much in such a short span of time.

One hundred days is not a milestone. It is a foundation. The polls don’t get it. The press doesn’t get it. Republicans get it, and God has blessed us with Donald Trump. When God spared him from the deadly intent of that bullet in Pennsylvania, it was because Trump still had work to do.

