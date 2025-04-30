President Donald Trump has introduced his beautiful tariffs to destroy the economy to save it. This is a fever dream of a fabulist.

There is no plan for his marvelous revolution. Every revelation is a big surprise, like a game show. Corporations and businesses were given no heads up as to what was going to come down. Where is the capital or the plans for the factories (much less the factories) or the skilled workers going to come from? We don’t have enough unemployed to populate the businesses in operation now. Where are the ready-to-hire trained steel workers, machinists, ship builders, furniture makers, textile, shoe and clothing manufacturers, builders and automobile factory employees? Do we bring guest laborers from the Mexican factories that Stellantis and Nissan just closed down? The roofing on our house was made in Canada and applied by Central Americans. This is the reality.

But should the average American care? Actually anyone who has a 401(k) or pension plan should care. Anyone who has a store looking to stock the place, and at what cost, cares. Anyone thinking about buying a house or car cares.

There is zero direction, no rudder, no chart, no compass with these policies — just blow it up and see where the parts land. Meanwhile, a day after seeking to remake the global economic order, Trump retreats to Doral in Florida (at taxpayers’ expense) for another critical priority: remaking professional golf.

Mainers are correct to ask: “Is this really what we voted for?”

Greg Rossel

Troy

