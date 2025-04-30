President Donald Trump has introduced his beautiful tariffs to destroy the economy to save it. This is a fever dream of a fabulist.
There is no plan for his marvelous revolution. Every revelation is a big surprise, like a game show. Corporations and businesses were given no heads up as to what was going to come down. Where is the capital or the plans for the factories (much less the factories) or the skilled workers going to come from? We don’t have enough unemployed to populate the businesses in operation now. Where are the ready-to-hire trained steel workers, machinists, ship builders, furniture makers, textile, shoe and clothing manufacturers, builders and automobile factory employees? Do we bring guest laborers from the Mexican factories that Stellantis and Nissan just closed down? The roofing on our house was made in Canada and applied by Central Americans. This is the reality.
But should the average American care? Actually anyone who has a 401(k) or pension plan should care. Anyone who has a store looking to stock the place, and at what cost, cares. Anyone thinking about buying a house or car cares.
There is zero direction, no rudder, no chart, no compass with these policies — just blow it up and see where the parts land. Meanwhile, a day after seeking to remake the global economic order, Trump retreats to Doral in Florida (at taxpayers’ expense) for another critical priority: remaking professional golf.
Mainers are correct to ask: “Is this really what we voted for?”
Greg Rossel
Troy
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.