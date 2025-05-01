A truck struck a pedestrian who was on his way to work at the Bath Iron Works shipyard Thursday morning, according to Bath police.

The 27-year-old Bath resident was walking to the shipyard when a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 23-year-old man from Wiscasset struck him in a crosswalk on Commercial Street around 6:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening. The driver of the truck, who was leaving the shipyard after his night shift, wasn’t hurt.

There were no signs of impairment in either the driver or the pedestrian, with initial findings indicating that glare from the morning sun was a likely contributor to the crash, according to police.

Police declined to name the driver or pedestrian.

“Even with the heavy amount of vehicular and pedestrian traffic around BIW during commuting times multiple times a day, there are very few vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes that occur,” said Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth. “The last serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash occurred in 2016, also involving BIW workers during the morning commute.”

Booth said visibility issues played a role in both crashes, emphasizing the need for drivers and pedestrians to be vigilant. The case remains under investigation.

Copy the Story Link