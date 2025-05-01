FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Great Big Beautiful Life,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Heartwood,” by Amity Gaige (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne,” by Ron Currie (GP Putnam & Sons)

4. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “Strangers in Time,” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Broken Country,” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits,” by Jennifer Weiner (Harper)

8. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

9. “Wild Dark Shore,” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books)

10. “Say You’ll Remember Me,” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

Paperback

1. “Tom Lake,” by Anne Patchett (Harper Perennial)

2. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

3. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

4. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

5. “The Ministry of Time,” by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Pess)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Vintage)

7. “Any Trope But You,” by Victoria Lavine (Atria)

8. “Martyr,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

9. “The Strawberry Patch Pancake House,” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

10. “Funny Story,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Book of Alchemy,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

2. “Notes to John,” by Joan Didion (Knopf)

3. “Abundance,” by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press)

4. “Everything is Tuberculosis,” by John Green (Crash Course Books)

5. “Every Day with Babs,” by Barbara Costello (Clarkson Potter)

6. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC)

7.”The Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

8. “Stuff Every Adult Should Know,” by Alyssa Favreau (Quirk)

9. “Raising Hare,” by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon)

10. “The Tell,” by Amy Griffin (Dial Press)

Paperback

1. “Letters of Laughter and Loss,” by Cheryl Stitham White (Maine Authors Publishing)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Healing After Loss,” by Martha W Hickman (Harper)

4. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

5. “Sociopath,” by Patric Gagne PhD (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Project,” by David A. Graham (Random House)

7. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

8. “A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle)

9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

10. “People’s History of the United States,” by Howard Zinn (Harper)

—Nonesuch Books & More

