FARMINGTON — Dr. Nirav Dinesh Shah, former principal deputy director of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and leader of the pandemic response in Maine during his time at the Maine CDC, will be the commencement speaker at the University of Maine at Farmington graduation May 10.

The university announced this week that it will also award Jonathan Moody, UMF alumnus and Maine’s 2024 State Superintendent of the Year, an honorary degree of doctor of humane letters.

Graduation will be held at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Narrow Gauge Outdoor Venue behind the Narrow Gauge Cinemas in downtown Farmington.

Shah is an epidemiologist, economist and attorney. While in medical school, he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia where his work included outbreak investigation and he aided in the response to the SARS and Avian Influenza outbreaks, according to a Wednesday news release from UMF.

“We are honored to have Dr. Nirav Shah as this year’s Commencement Speaker,” UMF President Joseph McDonnell said. “He became a daily presence in the lives of Mainers as he led the state’s response to the Covid 19 pandemic, which was a significant event in the lives of our students and families. His professionalism, compassion and leadership are a wonderful example for our new graduates as they chart their own career pathways as tomorrow’s leaders.”

In 2019, Shah was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills as the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention where he became the voice and face of the pandemic response. In 2023, he was appointed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the principal deputy director, followed by appointment as the acting director.

Shah recently returned to Maine to launch a public health education program at Colby College in Waterville.

Moody earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from UMF in 1998, the news release said. During his career, he has served as a coach, tutor, secondary teacher, middle school administrator, high school principal and is Maine School Administrative District 54 superintendent of schools serving Skowhegan, Canaan, Mercer, Smithfield, Cornville and Norridgewock.

Under his leadership and in tandem with the district’s partnership with Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, MSAD 54 developed a first-of-its-kind-in-Maine elementary school that will provide early childhood programming for children 6 weeks old to three years, and comprehensive educational programming to students in prekindergarten through grade 5. Additionally, the Margaret Chase Smith Community School will provide technical center early childhood space for high school students and will be a learning lab for professional development as well as the support of pre-service teachers.

“We are pleased to award an honorary doctoral degree to Jonathan Moody for his significant contribution to pre-k to 12 students in Maine,” McDonnell said. “We are proud of this UMF alumnus, a UMF Athletics Hall of Fame member, a UMF Board of Visitor member, and a part-time faculty member in our Education program. And we congratulate Jon for being named Maine’s 2024 State Superintendent of the Year.”

Moody serves on the board of directors of the Mitchell Institute, is a member of the Redington-Fairview Hospital board, is a member of the Early Childhood Advisory committee with Educate Maine and serves as an adjunct instructor for the Educational Leadership program at University of Maine at Farmington.

No tickets are required for the outdoor graduation ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the Fitness and Recreation Center on the UMF campus. Tickets are distributed to students for their guests and will be required if the ceremony is indoors.

Additional information and updates can be found here.

