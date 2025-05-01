A documentary produced by FRONTLINE | PBS, the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public examining the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history — and the breakdowns leading up to it — has been nominated for two news and documentary Emmy awards.

The one-hour film, titled “Breakdown in Maine,” was part of a joint project between the publications to investigate possible interventions by police, military and mental health care in the lead-up to the mass shooting in Lewiston, which killed 18 people and injured 13 in October 2023. The stories and documentary were supported through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative.

Nearly 1,000 TV, digital media and documentary professionals judged more than 2,200 submissions of programming content to decide this year’s nominees. The film is one of five nominations in the “outstanding crime and justice coverage” category. It was also chosen as one of seven nominees in the news section for “outstanding research.”

The winners of the 46th annual awards presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be announced on June 25 and June 26 at the News Night and Documentary Night ceremonies, which start at 7 p.m. ET at the Palladium Times Square in Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to recognize the extraordinary talent and relentless commitment of this year’s nominees,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “In a rapidly evolving media landscape, their innovative storytelling and unwavering pursuit of truth continue to inspire and inform audiences worldwide. We are proud to honor their remarkable work.”

