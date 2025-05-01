In her role as a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician (MHRT/I), no two days are the same for Faith. In her work at a residential facility for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness, some days she’s providing the support they need to take care of routine household tasks, such as washing the dishes or cleaning. Other days, she provides the calm, steady presence they need to visit the doctor, grocery shop or venture outside the house for the first time in months. Always, the job leaves her with a feeling of fulfillment that lasts long after the workday is over.

“You have to be compassionate, respectful, and love what you do”

“To see the progress that these residents are making is so rewarding,” Faith says. “It’s like ‘wow, we’re making a difference.’”

Faith is part of the growing field of Direct Support, ensuring that Mainers with age-related, physical, behavioral, intellectual and cognitive health needs have the support they need to stay safe, independent and empowered to achieve their personal goals. There are thousands of openings with providers throughout the state. Training is widely available, and many employers offer flexible scheduling, with part-time, full-time and per diem opportunities that make it possible to juggle work with family and school responsibilities.

For Faith, it has been the perfect career pivot. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and worked for years in the public school system. But after having kids of her own, she wanted a part-time position that would let her use her skills and experience. The coursework for MHRT/I certification (which only requires a high school diploma or GED) was easy to complete. And while Faith could go on to earn a MHRT/Community certificate (known as MHRT/C), which would allow her to work with individuals in community settings, the MHRT/I position has been the perfect fit. She has worked full-time over the years, and recently decided to return to part-time so that she could go back to school.

“There is a lot of flexibility to meet your needs,” she says. “And it’s helped me stay this long in my job.”

But above all, what she loves is the feeling that she has found her life’s work.

“It’s all about being compassionate, respectful, and loving what you do,” Faith says. “It’s a calling.”

To learn more about full-time, part-time and per diem opportunities in your community, go to Mainecareerswithpurpose.org. Follow @MaineCareerswithPurpose on Facebook and Instagram.

