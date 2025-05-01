Hudson Iacuessa pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk, Jude Charltray hit a two-run single in the first inning, and South Portland earned a 3-0 win over Noble in a Class A South baseball game Thursday in South Portland.

Brady Haynes scored on a wild pitch in the third inning for South Portland’s other run.

The Red Riots are 3-0. Noble dropped to 1-2.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, KENNEBUNK 0: Beck Edgerly pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk as the Trojans (3-0) handled the Rams (0-3) in Kennebunk.

Django Tachibana had three hits and scored twice, and Noah Fullerton drove in three runs.

Noah Burnham got the lone hit for Kennebunk.

WESTBROOK 4, PORTLAND 2: Charles Tanguay hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Blue Blazes (1-1) the lead in a win over the Bulldogs (0-3) at Hadlock Field.

Freshman Wyatt Poitras pitched six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11. Brady Leland worked a scoreless seventh for the save.

Jacob Johnson had an RBI single in the third to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

Westbrook tied it with two unearned runs in the fifth. Calvin Redding added an RBI single in the seventh.

SCARBOROUGH 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Ryan Shugars struck out 14 in six innings and was 1 for 2 with an RBI as the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Scots (1-2) in Scarborough.

Nate Masters struck out two in a scoreless seventh to earn the save. Matthew Fallona had two hits, including a double for Scarborough.

Brody Donahue hit a two-run double in the seventh for Bonny Eagle.

MASSABESIC 13, WINDHAM 2: Noah Bryan pitched a one-hitter and drove in three runs, leading the Mustangs (1-2) to a five-inning win over the Eagles (0-3) in Windham.

Bryan struck out five, walked one and allowed two unearned runs.

Logan Hajdysz had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, Henry Marcotte drove in three runs, and Parker Soule-Parent scored three times.

The Mustangs broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning.

Mason Rulman’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth was Windham’s only hit.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 11, POLAND 1: The Patriots pulled ahead with a seven-run fourth inning and ended the contest via the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, in Gray.

Cole Thibodeau and Jacob Mulry each doubled and finished with three hits for Gray-New Gloucester (2-2). Thibodeau also scored two runs and drove in two. Kobi Conant also had two RBI, and Griffin Richmond tripled, knocked in a run and scored twice.

Patriots pitcher Kaiden Chase held Poland (2-3) to three hits while striking out five.

Aiden Bean had two of the Knights’ hits, and Shawn West drove in Bean with an RBI single in the third inning.

GORHAM 3, FALMOUTH 0: Wyatt Nadeau pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Rams (2-1) shut out the Navigators (2-1) in Gorham.

Nadeau, who didn’t allow a hit in his first start of the season, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning this time before Nick Wyse broke it up with a bloop single to center.

Nadeau issued three walks.

Gorham took the lead in the fourth inning on consecutive RBI singles by Jack Karlonis and Miles Brenner, driving home Wyatt Washburn and Mason Finck.

Brenner got two of Gorham’s six hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 15, SCARBOROUGH 11: Sarah Theriault scored six goals, Maddy Poitras added five, and the Hawks (3-0) defeated the Red Storm (2-3) in South Berwick.

Eva Hersey contributed three goals, Liv Drake also scored, and Leigh Twohig made eight saves for Marshwood.

Lily Howes paced Scarborough with four goals. Avery Larsen followed with three and Maddie Howes finished with two.

YARMOUTH 11, LAKE REGION 1: Celia Zinman and Maya Nasveschuk each scored three goals as the Clippers (3-1) eased past the Lakers (0-4) in Yarmouth.

Vivienne Corriveau and Metta Lindsay added two goals apiece, and Erica O’Connor scored once. Zinman, Corriveau and Sydni Nueslein each got an assist.

Bella Smith scored for Lake Region.

WELLS 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Caitlin Rooney put in four goals as the Warriors (4-0) kept their perfect record intact by defeating the Raiders (2-2) in Wells.

Payton Maxon and Ellie Moore each scored twice. Wells also got goals from Eva Talevi, Eloise Ouellette and Izzy Leslie.

Mia Astrauskas scored for Fryeburg.

WAYNFLETE 18, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 6: Lydia Birknes scored five goals, Casey Curtis and Skylar Harris each added four, and the Flyers (3-0) handled the 26ers (0-3) in Portland.

Lauren McNutt-Girouard chipped in with three goals, while Fallon Culley, Lucia Infantine and Talia Melnick also scored for Waynflete.

Hailey Carson led the 26ers with three goals. Amelia Foster had two and Emma MacMahon got one.

