Traci Anello, left, and Elizabeth “Betty” Coots. were presented with the Spaulding Center’s 2025 Model of Positive Living Awards on April 28. Contributed/Spaulding Center for Active Living

The Spaulding Center for Active Living, in a May 1 news release, announced the winners of the 2025 Model of Positive Living Awards – Traci Anello and Elizabeth “Betty” Coots.

Each year the Spaulding Center for Active Living honors two local community members, 50-plus, who live life with vitality and compassion for others. Anello and Coots were recognized at the Spaulding Center’s annual meeting on April 28.

The Spaulding Center is a meeting place for adults 50 and older to explore their interests through engaging programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community.

For more information, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, social media, @CenterKennebunk, call 207-967-8514, or visit 175 Port Road in Lower Village Kennebunk.

