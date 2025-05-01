The Spaulding Center for Active Living, in a May 1 news release, announced the winners of the 2025 Model of Positive Living Awards – Traci Anello and Elizabeth “Betty” Coots.

Each year the Spaulding Center for Active Living honors two local community members, 50-plus, who live life with vitality and compassion for others. Anello and Coots were recognized at the Spaulding Center’s annual meeting on April 28.

The Spaulding Center is a meeting place for adults 50 and older to explore their interests through engaging programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community.

For more information, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, social media, @CenterKennebunk, call 207-967-8514, or visit 175 Port Road in Lower Village Kennebunk.

