I strongly support Rep. Laurel Libby’s right to voice her opinion on the rights of biological and nonbinary women without censure. What she should apologize for is for posting a teen’s identity and photo in any media. Every adult should know how dangerous that is to the teen in an environment where doxxing can threaten lives.

And secondly, there must be a better way to allow “trans-inclusive” competition. Instead of demonizing trans people and making biological girls and women out to be “endangered,” where is the effort to use the best science to develop standards and categories similar to weight classes in wrestling — or notes in sports listings to identify trans-inclusive competition, so that biological women and girls could possibly claim a shared ranking? Surely there could be a better solution than depriving trans people from competitive sports. Why the hostility to the person whose identity doesn’t conform to historical understandings of sexual identity?

There are probably better ideas than these, probably from parents, coaches and doctors. Let’s talk instead of fight.

Love mercy. Do justice. Walk humbly.

Valerie Blais

Portland

