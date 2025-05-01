LIVERMORE FALLS — Questions are awaiting answers after voters on April 29 opposed six of 20 budget articles on the annual town meeting referendum.

Selectmen held a public hearing on March 4 to review the warrant articles. There were no comments or questions from the public at that meeting.

On Wednesday morning, April 30, Town Clerk Doris Austin said Town Manager Carrie Castonguay was busy trying to obtain answers but had not received any.

By a vote of 188 to 175, voters chose not to set an 8% interest rate for biannual sewer fees not paid by the due date.

Raising and appropriating $515,953 for general government was opposed 181 to 175. Similarly, $900,248 for benefits and insurances was defeated 188 to 173. Capital project expenditures of $450,500 were rejected by a 207 to 160 margin. Funding $474,879 for debt service was opposed 200 to 170.

Using $45,275 from the town’s Tax Increment Financing District account for AVCOG [Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments] annual dues, a $500 donation to the Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club and paying half of the newly hired CEO/planner position was also voted down 192 to 175.

In the closest decision, voters approved $869,140 for the sewer budget 193 to 169. The budget is a 40% change from the current budget. It includes $60,000 for line repairs due to the state’s reconstruction of Route 17 plus union wage increases, actual costs for supplies and repairs, and increased sludge disposal costs.

Borrowing up to $550,000 to finance a truck for the fire department was approved by a vote of 186 to 132.

The article seeing the most support with a 305 to 63 vote was to accept $1.06 million from state and federal sources to reduce property tax commitment.

Municipal elections

Ernest Steward was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board. He received 183 votes in the only contested race. Incumbent Jim Long received 128 votes.

Bruce Peary was elected to another two-year seat on the Select Board with 267 votes.

Incumbent Michelle Moffett received 267 votes for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors.

Ava Moffett received 43 write-in votes for the three-year seat on the board that had been held by Lenia Coates. Former Director Phoebe Pike received 21 votes.

